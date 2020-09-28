Green Island, Mosgiel on level pegging after tussle

Mosgiel and Green Island could not be separated as the season concluded on Saturday.

Green Island had already wrapped up the title some weeks ago, but Mosgiel was out for a win at Sunnyvale on Saturday.

Green Island had two opportunities in the opening moments, both to Matt Milton — one shot was blocked and the other saved by Liam Whittaker.

Mosgiel’s Charlie Gruppelaar was cynically chopped down 22m out from goal following a mazy run and Kasim Ali struck a powerful free kick past Green Island goalkeeper Christian Firth with seven minutes played.

Green Island enjoyed a purple patch when Matt Brazier broke clear of the defence on 15 minutes and drove the ball across Mosgiel’s goal line, but no-one was on hand to tap it home.

Mosgiel danger man Cam Anderson went on a trademark weaving run into the penalty

box and defender Blake Porteous was fortunate not to concede a penalty.

Green Island’s Milton was heavily involved in the game, and his curling free kick on the half-hour mark saw Whittaker punch the ball clear.

The game was ebbing and flowing, with both teams attacking with pace.

With five minutes left in the first half, Rahan Ali and Anderson linked well and sent Gruppelaar bearing down on goal. His shot tested Firth, who did well to palm it away.

Green Island started the second half with a Tom Milton volley that blazed over the goal. Mosgiel passed its way through Green Island’s defence and substitute Seb Hickmann had a clear shot, but could not keep his effort down.

Mosgiel started to slow down and Green Island should have scored when Tom Milton sent a free header over the crossbar with an hour played.

Mosgiel’s Matt Kelly was caught in possession on the edge of the box and Tom Milton struck the equaliser into the far right corner in the 65th minute. Brazier then came the closest to a winner when his diving header drew a fantastic flying save from Whittaker with 15 minutes left.

In the other game, University downed Wanaka 5-1.

- Neville Watson

