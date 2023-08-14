Green Island recover to beat Selwyn 2-1

Green Island secured another win in the Southern League when coming from behind to beat Selwyn 2-1 in Christchurch on Saturday.

They found themselves behind at the interval thanks to Cam Brewitt’s own goal in the 36th minute.

Brewitt blocked a shot but it spun off him and high over keeper Tom Poole, and things got worse for Green Island when Spencer Smith was sent off after only 52 minutes for his second yellow card.

Adam Hewson’s introduction at halftime was pivotal for Green Island.

His dribbling and pace made life difficult for the Selwyn defence, and he had a strong shout for a penalty waved away by the officials after he was tripped by a defender.

Green Island’s equaliser came on 57 minutes when a free kick was floated into the box and Brewitt bundled it into the net.

Straight from the restart, Green Island regained possession.

Caleb Williams spotted Selwyn keeper Josh Suzana slightly off his line and calmly lobbed the keeper to make it 2-1.

Green Island’s defensive unit ensured that being a man down for nearly 40 minutes did not have serious consequences.

Hewson nearly scored a third for Green Island when his long-range effort came off the crossbar, hit the back of keeper Suzana and somehow did not cross the line.

The Dunedin City Royals fell to a 4-1 loss to Cashmere Technical at Logan Park.

Connor Neil’s 40th-minute goal made it 1-1, but Cashmere took the lead again just before halftime, and former Southern United marksman Garbhan Coughlan scored twice in the second half to take his tally to 26 goals this season and wrap up the points.

That result means Cashmere and Christchurch United have wrapped up the qualifying spots for the National League with two rounds to play.

— Roslyn-Wakari travelled to Queen’s Park in Invercargill looking for three points to continue their unbeaten run and chase Mosgiel to the ODT Men’s Premiership title.

However, Queen’s Park have been on a stellar run of form, winning four of their past five games, and in Ryo Okuyama hold an in-form marksman.

Okuyama scored his fourth first-half goal in four games to give his side the lead at halftime.

Mitch Gray accidentally doubled the home side’s lead on 62 minutes when he put it into his own net.

Roslyn responded immediately from the restart when Cam McFarlane reduced the deficit, but a stellar rearguard performance led by man-of-the-match Ryan Gardiner ensured Queen’s Park claimed all three points.

Roslyn’s loss allowed Mosgiel to extend their lead following a 4-0 victory in Timaru against Northern Hearts.

Three goals in 16 first-half minutes ensured the Plainsmen would be safe.

George Duncan opened the scoring on 23 minutes when his long-range drive went in off the post, and Duncan doubled the lead three minutes later following a corner.

Duncan then turned provider as he fed Rhys Quarrell to dart away and make it 3-0 before halftime.

Duncan claimed his hat-trick with a late retaken penalty that keeper Liam Barclay, who had a mighty game making plenty of saves, initially blocked.

Wanaka also lost their unbeaten record as well as the Blair Davidson Challenge trophy after losing 4-1 at home to University.

Second-half goals to Oscar Crowe, Lucas Stamers- Smith and Jack Julian complemented George Willetts’ first-half strike.

A late goal to Blake Lang was little consolation for Wanaka.

Northern moved into third place with a 2-0 win over Green Island, and Queenstown caught up with the Dunedin City Royals reserves when they overcame the Royals 3-1.

