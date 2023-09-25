Hopes of Southern League spot kept alive

Roslyn-Wakari scored a late equaliser against the University of Canterbury on Saturday to keep alive their hopes of claiming a spot in the Southern League.

A 2-2 draw means the tie is nicely balanced ahead of the second leg in Christchurch this weekend.

UC had an early chance, but it was pulled back for offside, and Roslyn drew first blood when the resultant free kick was sprayed to Nick Treadwell.

He won the ball, held off his marker and squared the ball to Simba Muwunganirwa to calmly side-foot the ball home from the edge of the box after seven minutes.

UC soon tied it up when Charlie Bayly equalised in the 15th minute.

Chances were at a premium in the first half until the 30-minute mark when Roslyn had three successive corners followed by Callum Smith’s dangerous free kick that went over the crossbar.

From the restart, UC attacked and it took a timely tackle from Luke Salisbury to deny a likely goal and keep the scores level going into the break.

Early in the second half, Roslyn’s Dom Madden spotted keeper Matt Aitchison off his line. Madden’s long-range lob had the crowd on their feet in anticipation, but it went agonisingly wide.

UC took the lead in the 62nd minute when the ball was crossed into a crowded six-yard box and Stuart Campbell got the last touch to force it home from close range.

Roslyn’s response was through talismanic striker Nathan Wilkie, who was left unmarked from Smith’s inswinging corner and headed home the equaliser with 12 minutes left.

That caused the game to burst into life when UC had 3 gilt-edged chances in three minutes but were thwarted by keeper Tom Stevens on each occasion.

Roslyn then nearly won the game when Wilkie’s long-range diving header cannoned off the crossbar, before Sam Cosgrove burst through the defence but hit his shot straight at keeper Aitchison.

— Neville Watson