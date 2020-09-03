Huge game as top two teams tussle

After last week's stunner of a weekend, we’re all hoping for similar conditions come Saturday!

Getting closer to the end of the 2020 winter season, this weekend is crucial for some teams to lock in table positions and getting those points on the board.

In the SPL Top 4, Mosgiel AFC are to host undefeated top-of-the-table Green Island AFC. This will be a huge game between the current top 2 teams! Rumour has it (and table mathematics), GI could in fact take out the title with a win this weekend, which depends on who locks in points from the Wanaka vs Uni game.

Mosgiel have the home ground advantage, with kick-off at 2:45pm at Memorial.

“Green Island will go into the game as heavy favourites,” Mosgiel head coach Cam McPhail said.

“Our aim is to try and preserve our perfect home record this season.

“It will be a tough proposition with a couple of our key players unavailable for the clash.”

Mosgiel have trained well this week, and McPhail is incredibly proud of the team's efforts this season, saying: “All I can ask of them is that they give 100% effort, and we can live with whatever result comes from that.”

Wanaka find themselves in a rare position of three consecutive home games, which they are looking forward to, starting with hosting Otago University this weekend.

Head coach Ian Bell feels the previous two Wanaka games have shown the team is capable of competing against top-class opposition, but not for long enough periods.

“Last week's game had mistakes costing us dearly,” said Bell.

Bell pinpoints this as an area where individuals need to improve – the game plan structure, and understanding of what the team needs to do to compete at such a high level.

“Assistant coach and captain Thomas Van Hees has played a big part in getting our players aligned to the way we want to play.

“I feel his players need to start to repay the coaching staff starting Saturday, against a University team who are improving game by game.”

Injuries, suspensions and player unavailability are giving Bell some headaches this weekend, but he is confident his match day squad will be up for the game. He is looking forward to the return of experienced duo Carmichael and Grehan, expecting them to lead by example.

Northern AFC head coach Arran Wilkinson said the team are looking to improve things for their fixture against Queenstown – which is their last home game of the season.

“We had a disappointing performance last week, the first time I have felt we were really far below par since taking over,” said Wilkinson.

“A number of boys are back and available from Uni holidays, so hopefully we can get a result.

“It has obviously been a difficult season, but a lot of the changes and work done in training has improved all three of our top sides in terms of being in games, competing and battling, and it has certainly benefited our Fletcher Cup boys who are picking up points now.”

Wilkinson and his team are just hoping the last two games will see that progress transfer to the Prems by being more than just competitive, but by gaining some points.

The Caledonian will see Dunedin Technical AFC vs Caversham AFC.

Cavvy head coach Richard Murray is looking forward to this weekend's derby against Tech at the Cale.

“We’ve been playing well over the last month, with players coming back from injury and Uni holidays.

“We will be up against an uncompromising Tech side who have been equally inconsistent this season.”

Murray said he knows the games between two neighbours are full of spice, and therefore a great opportunity for both teams' supporters to have a seat and watch what should be an enthralling contest.

Roslyn Wakari AFC have the bye this weekend, coming back next weekend with an away game at Hancock Park against Caversham AFC.

WPL

The WPL is already well into the second cycle of round robins, heading into round-12 with only three games to go.

Round-12 kicks off at the Multisport turf on Friday evening, with a competitive game between the top two teams, Dunedin Technical AFC and Roslyn Wakari AFC.

Tech head coach Craig Johnston knows it will be a massive game, and is looking forward to the encounter.

“We have been playing a very good, controlled style of football this year, and hope this will continue on Friday.

“I am sure Roslyn will come out extremely physical, which we will match.”

The Tech girls can’t wait to hear their supporters in good voice, and it’s going to be a goodie! See you there!

Green Island play on Sunnyvale home soil, this week hosting Queenstown, who will make the trip from central.

Jenna Reddy, one of the GI captains, said the team is training well together, and working on aspects of the game that need improvement in the hopes it will carry over to this weekend's fixture.

“We are very excited to play Queenstown at home this weekend;” said Reddy.

“After our last performance in Queenstown resulting in a draw, we know we are capable to come up against a good side.

“This weekend will be a tough battle, but a great match.”

Mosgiel AFC host Otago University Prems at Memorial, and will be making the most of playing on their training pitch.

Jordan Pike, Mosgiel assistant coach, said they are looking forward to building on last weekend's performance against Queenstown, where they played the best football of the season.

“The girls have been working hard at trainings this week, with an upbeat positive attitude and are really looking forward to the challenge against Uni As.

“The team know what they have to do to produce another good performance and shock the competition once again.”

Mosgiel continue to grow each week and are improving at trainings and game performance throughout the season.

University A’s assistant coach Tessa Nicol is not taking the game against Mosgiel lightly.

“We’ve said all along it is only a matter of time for things to start clicking into place for Mosgiel,” said Nicol.

“They are a young team and like to keep possession to progress into the final third. Last week they proved they can get results by working on the defending side of their game.

“We are technically still in with a shot for a top two spot, so for us there is everything to play for while Mosgiel will feel the need to show they can bounce their form off last week's result. Should make for an interesting game."

Otago University Bs take the bye this week, and will no doubt be on the side line supporting their A team.

- Olivia Marshall