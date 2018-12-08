Hunt keen to break bogey by beating old team Capital

Mikaela Hunt is happy with the season, but she has one last thing to tick off.

Since moving south from Wellington, the Southern United women’s captain has played her old team twice.

Both times she has been on the losing side.

She is not the only one — Emily Morison and Renee Bacon are both ex-Capital players, too.

That trio get another chance to topple Capital tomorrow at Sunnyvale Park.

It will be the final game in what Hunt said had been a competitive season, although it was one for which she had had plenty of motivation.

"If you look at the last two seasons, Capital’s actually the only team we haven’t beaten," she said.

"So, for us, it’s huge redemption and we want to finally break that bogey and get a win against them.

"It’ll be great to play them at home because we haven’t done that the last couple of seasons.

"I’m really looking forward to that and hopefully we can go out on a high.

"Hopefully, we can play well and give a big thanks to everyone that’s supported us this season."

The side has claimed four wins and a draw from its 11 national women’s league games.

That leaves it a clear fifth of the league’s seven teams.

While below last year’s third, it is a big improvement on the past decade, when the team won just one game.

The inability to get more wins this year had been frustrating, although the way the side had performed hds been pleasing.

Hunt felt the table did not reflect the team’s performance, having competed well against all the top teams.That had given it respect around the league as well, proving that last year was not just a one-off run of good games.

"Every single game we’ve been competitive.

"There hasn’t been one game when we’ve felt like we were completely out of it or we didn’t have an opportunity to win it.

"So it’s been good in that sense. "We know that now teams don’t take us lightly; we are genuine contenders in the league."

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 2pm.

Elsewhere, the Northern Lights should bag three points against WaiBOP, although they are already guaranteed a spot in next week’s final.

Canterbury United plays Auckland in what is essentially a semifinal.The winner will meet Northern next week, while a draw will also put Canterbury safely through.

National women’s league

Southern United v Capital

Sunnyvale Park, Tomorrow, 2pm