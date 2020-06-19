Kickoffs eagerly awaited in club premier leagues

Football South’s clubs are excited to get the community game going again following the delay to winter sports because of Covid-19.

The Southern Premier League (SPL) and Women’s Premier League (WPL) finally begin this weekend.

Because of the shortened season window, competition formats have been altered slightly.

In the WPL, seven teams will compete over two full rounds, rather than the three, concluding around September 19.

The SPLs nine teams will play one full round, at which point the league will be split into a top four and bottom five.

In the SPL, Dunedin Tech kicks off against Roslyn Wakari at Tahuna Park.

With some players still returning to training, Tech coach Malcolm Fleming said his focus was to "get through the season, have a crack and give everyone in the team opportunities to play".

Younger players will mix with some of Tech’s existing key players including Ash Watson, Chris Booker and Michael Nelson.

Fleming is aiming for a top-four placing.

He expected Roslyn to be well organised and would not be surprised if there were a few more goals across the league than usual in the opening weeks.

Wanaka is up against Queenstown, with nerves high about what to expect after a quick turnaround.

Wanaka coach Ian Bell is targeting a top-four finish this season.

A tough game is expected but with key players Adam Hewson, Fletcher Cavanagh and keeper Britton Dowling, they are ready to get started.

Green Island is starting at home ground Sunnyvale against Mosgiel this weekend.

There have been some player losses. Coach Shane Carvell said his objective was "rebuilding the team and continuing the development of players within the squad".

Carvell was happy with Green Island’s fitness levels and pleased it got two training games in pre-Covid-19.

"With Mosgiel being made up of mostly locals, and having pre-season training with their full team, this will benefit them come Saturday," Carvell said.

With Green Island using its reserves this week as it awaits its student players, "it could go both ways".

Caversham starts the season with a bye.

Otago University was due to play Northern tomorrow but has agreed to defer the fixture.

In the WPL, defending champion Dunedin Tech opens its campaign against Mosgiel at Logan Park Turf tonight.

It has lost three key players in Mikaela Hunt, Coral Seath and Jade Middleditch who have moved out of the region, but has some promising young additions. They include Georgia Kennedy, Teyha Sweeney and Lauren Patterson.

Otago University’s two sides have deferred their game as many students are still away.

Amy Hislop, Toni Powers and Nadege Salvador are all key players for the club.

Roslyn Wakari hosts Queenstown in final match of the round, while Green Island has a bye.



