A-League finals rejigged

The Wellington Phoenix and Sydney FC will play tomorrow night to restart the A League. Photo: Getty Images

Football's A-League has moved its playoffs and championship-deciding "Grand Final" back a week as part of a schedule rejig amid a spike in COVID-19 infections.

The season resumes on Friday after a four-month hiatus with the Wellington Phoenix playing Sydney FC.

The regular season will now finish on August 19th with the semifinals to start three days later with the Grand Final now on August 30th.

Clusters of infections across Sydney in recent days have also prompted the A-League to draw up contingencies to move teams to Queensland if necessary.

The rejigged draw has meant a few changes for the Phoenix.

Their match against Perth Glory on Thursday week has been moved forward a day to Wednesday July 22nd.

The match against Adelaide United also moves a day forward from Sunday July 26th to Saturday July 25th while the game against Newcastle Jets is pushed back four days from August 9th to August 13th.