Sean Liddicoat in action on the field. Photo: Supplied

Coastal Spirit defender Sean Liddicoat has been named in the New Zealand under-23 football team for their tour of Australia next month.

A total of 21 players will head to New South Wales as preparations continue for the OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament, which takes place in Fiji soon after the Australia tour.

“These two games against a strong Australian team will help us prepare for the Olympic qualifiers as we look to secure our place at Tokyo 2020.”

The Australia matches also provide the rare opportunity for the players involved to test themselves against New Zealand’s traditional sporting foe,

They have met 10 times over the years with New Zealand’s only positive results being a famous 1-0 triumph in Adelaide in 1996 and a 1-1 draw in Auckland in 2004.

The team will first play Australia on September 6 in Wollongone and then again four days later in Campbelltown.

The OFC Men’s Olympic qualifying tournament will be held in Fiji from September 21 to October 5.

