Liverpool take big step towards final

Mohamed Salah celebrates a goal with team mates during Liverpool's 5-2 win in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal against AS Roma. Photo: Getty Images

Liverpool has taken a big step towards the Champions League final.

It took a 5-2 win over AS Roma in the first leg of its semifinal an Anfield this morning.

Two late Roma goals, however, will give the Italians, who came back from 4-1 down to beat Barcelona in the previous round, some hope of an upset in the return game next week.

Two superbly taken goals from Mohamed Salah gave Juergen Klopp's side a 2-0 lead at halftime and Liverpool ripped Roma apart after the break.

A Sadio Mane goal and then two Roberto Firmino goals put Liverpool 5-0 up and Klopp felt comfortable enough to take off Salah, who had been outstanding.

Yet Edin Dzeko struck for the visitors in the 81st minute and four minutes later Diego Perotti converted a penalty to generate some tension for the return in Rome.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid meet in the other semifinal tomorrow.