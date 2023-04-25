Lost Anzac football trophy found after 69 years

The Anzac Soccer Ashes trophy, thought lost since 1954, has been recovered in Australia.

The elaborate wooden casket, constructed from a combination of rewarewa and Australian maple, contains ashes of cigars smoked by Australian captain Alex Gibb and New Zealand captain George Campbell following the first meeting between the two nations in Australia in June 1923.

Built by New Zealand trophy maker Harry Mayer in 1923, the Ashes are held in a silver-plated razor case that was carried by Queensland Football Association Secretary Private William Fisher at the landing of Gallipoli in 1915.

The trophy was contested until 1954 but was considered lost until this year when recently uncovered by the grandchildren of former Australian Soccer Football Association chairman Sydney Storey.

The prized possession was discovered in pristine condition where it had been diligently stored alongside a collection of century-old footballing artefacts.

"The fact that the Ashes have been found is a huge win for soccer history, and also for the Anzacs both, so we're very excited that they're in good condition," the Storey family stated.

"This is not just a trophy, it's a symbol of Australia and New Zealand working together, playing together, and looking after each other - it's really, really powerful.

"Of course, how it is used again is up to Australia and New Zealand, but at least it's now available to the football organisations as a first step.

"In any case, this Anzac trophy is important to the history of Australia and New Zealand, as a symbol of our two countries working together, it can play an important part in celebrating the spirit of togetherness of the Anzacs."

New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnall hopes the discovery is a positive sign.

"It is brilliant news that the Ashes have been found so I want to thank Football Australia and the Storey family for everything they have done to recover a significant and storied piece of trans-Tasman sporting history.

"This is a legendary trophy in Australian and New Zealand football history, but also potentially our future.

"We know how much the trans-Tasman rivalry means to football fans in both countries so we would love to bring the Ashes back into circulation at some point.

"With the co-hosted FIFA Women's World Cup this year, and All Whites and Ford Football Ferns games against Australia last year, there has never been a better time for us to collaborate with Football Australia.

"We are stronger when we work together, football continues to grow at pace on both sides of the ditch and we look forward to the next 100 years of trans-Tasman football."