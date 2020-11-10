Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Maradona out of hospital soon

    A Maradona fan outside the clinic in Buenos Aires where the football great underwent brain surgery. Photo: Reuters
    Argentine football great Diego Maradona is recovering well from a brain operation and post-surgery complications and should be discharged over the next couple of days, his personal physician says.

    "Diego wants to go home and we are evaluating his discharge," Leopoldo Luque told reporters outside the hospital on Monday  where the 60-year old Maradona was operated on last week for a subdural haematoma, a blood clot on the brain.

    "We'll talk about where he goes later but for now we know that Diego is doing very well."

    The former Barcelona, Napoli and Boca Juniors player was kept in over the weekend suffering from withdrawal symptoms caused by alcohol dependency but Luque said he would likely be discharged either "tomorrow or the next day."

    The hospital stay was the latest in a string of health scares for the current coach of first division club Gimnasia y Esgrima.

    Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and is considered one of the greatest players of all time, has suffered frequent periods in hospital over the years, often due to his extravagant lifestyle. 

    Reuters
