Wednesday, 8 July 2020

McDonald's Dunedin Football Chat

    Welcome to episode 4 of the McDonald's Dunedin Football Chat. This week, Morgan Jarvis chats to WPL's Megan O’Malley and SPL's Mike Sannum.

    Megan has played for Otago University AFC for the past seven years, is previous president and now treasurer for the club.

    We hear her thoughts on how the WPL is going so far and chat all things fixtures and players.

    Mike plays in the SPL for Roslyn Wakari, and is Futsal Competitions Manager and Development Officer for Football South.

    He talks about the SPL league so this season and we hear about the ‘great training environment’ despite the wintry weather this week.

