Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Messi misses Barcelona training

    1. Sport
    2. Football

    lionel_messi_2020_2.jpg

    Lionel Messi is reportedly set to leave Barcelona. Photo: Getty Images
    Lionel Messi was absent from Barcelona training today. Photo: Getty Images
    Unhappy Lionel Messi missed Barcelona's first training session of the new season.

    It came days after his shock announcement that he wants to leave the only club he has played for professionally.

    Messi's failure to show up for this morning's session (NZT time), the first under new Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman, was widely expected after the 33-year-old Argentine also failed to show up for a pre-season medical yesterday.

    The six-time world player of the year insists he has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave on a free transfer - a claim disputed by Barcelona and La Liga.

    Messi's lawyers plan to invoke a clause in his four-year contract, signed in 2017, which would have allowed the forward to leave the club for free if he had requested it by June 10.

    They will argue that date - nominally the end of the season - is now irrelevant after the coronavirus pandemic forced an extension of the La Liga season deep into August.

    However, La Liga said on Sunday that the only way a club can sign the Argentine forward is if he triggers a release clause of €700 million ($NZ1.2 billion).

    Messi's decision came after Barcelona failed to win any silverware last season, which finished with a humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals.

    Supporters who waited outside the training ground were split over Messi's decision.

    "I really want Messi to stay," Brazilian Fabio Alfredo Suarez told Reuters. "Messi lives in my heart - it's a pity that he leaves, I wanted him to leave through the front door of the club.”

    Spaniard Ivan Antolin Beltran remembered that Barca had helped Messi through the earlier stages of his career.

    "After all that Barca has given to Messi throughout his career, which started here as a child... they paid him for all his medicines and everything ... I think his way of behaving is a bit incorrect," he said.

    Reuters
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter