Imagine what would have happened if they had won . . .

Their team may have lost the big match yesterday morning, but that did not stop England football fans continuing their party in Queenstown yesterday.

Hundreds of fans, mostly English but also a smattering of Italians, packed downtown bars in the resort to watch live coverage of the final of the European Championship match at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Emotions run high at The Bog, in Dunedin, yesterday morning during the Euro 2020 final. Photos: Gerard O'Brien

Most left after the match — won on penalties by Italy — but a hard core of fans of both nationalities continued their revelry into the late afternoon.

The only incident was the arrest of a man who allegedly glassed another man in Brazz bar, Athol St, just before noon.

A police media spokesman said officers had responded to a "minor assault" at the bar at 11.54am.

Emotions run high at The Bog, in Dunedin, yesterday morning during the Euro 2020 final.

The victim of the alleged glassing was taken to Lakes District Hospital for treatment.

Brazz owner Pete Jefford could not be reached for comment.

The festivities, or the mourning, depending on which side fans supported, led to a crowd of about 25 noisy English fans moving to the resort’s Village Green, mixing drinking and chanting. By 4pm the last of them were heading home.

At The Bog in Dunedin about 100 people watched the game.

No alcohol was sold until 8am.

guy.williams@odt.co.nz