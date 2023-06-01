Skip to main content
Dunedin
12
|
9
Saturday,
Sat,
8
July
Jul
2023
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh WInter
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Design for Living
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Momentum with Wānaka — Scoullar
Wānaka is in uncharted territory — but that makes it exciting.
Grounds set aside as cup looms
Grounds set aside as cup looms
Three Dunedin sports grounds have been closed to the public as the city prepares to help host the Fifa Women’s World Cup.
All Whites confirm new head coach
All Whites confirm new head coach
New Zealand Football has confirmed the appointment of Darren Bazeley as All Whites head coach.
Southern Football investigating racial abuse claim
Southern Football investigating racial abuse claim
An investigation has been launched by Southern Football after a Wānaka player was allegedly racially abused in a match against Roslyn Wakari in Dunedin.
Cashmere too good for Green Island
Cashmere too good for Green Island
Green Island was thumped 7-0 by Cashmere Technical in the Southern League at Sunnyvale on Saturday.
Football Ferns squad for Women’s World Cup named
Football Ferns squad for Women’s World Cup named
Football Ferns head coach Jitka Klimková has unveiled her squad for the Fifa Women’s World Cup, with veteran defender Meikayla Moore the surprise omission.
NZ, Australia considering 2029 Fifa Club World Cup bid
NZ, Australia considering 2029 Fifa Club World Cup bid
Football Australia (FA) chief James Johnson believes Fifa's expanded Club World Cup is going to be a big success and is mulling a joint bid with New Zealand to host the second edition in 2029.
SUBSCRIBER
Leading scorer has sights on ultimate goal
SUBSCRIBER
Leading scorer has sights on ultimate goal
Ben Stanley is not one for drastic changes.
Forsyth Barr stadium rebranded
Forsyth Barr stadium rebranded
A major cover-up is under way at Dunedin's covered stadium.
World Cup will promote growth of local game, USA great says
World Cup will promote growth of local game, USA great says
Kristine Lilly can sense change is afoot in New Zealand.
SUBSCRIBER
Win gives Green Island important points
SUBSCRIBER
Win gives Green Island important points
Green Island grabbed an important three points in the Southern League with a 3-0 win over Twenty11 in Christchurch on Saturday.
Otago students triumph over Canterbury counterparts
Otago students triumph over Canterbury counterparts
The University of Otago won the battle of the tertiary institutions in the South Island women’s league in Christchurch on Saturday.
Fans unite as Fifa Women’s World Cup approaches
Fans unite as Fifa Women’s World Cup approaches
As kick-off to the Fifa Women’s World Cup approaches, The Star reporter Simon Henderson meets two of the 350 volunteers who will ensure all goes smoothly at Forsyth Barr Stadium.
Football Chat with Kristine Lilly
Football Chat with Kristine Lilly
This week, Dougal McGowan chats to Kristine Lilly, the most-capped football player in the history of the game (men's or women's) about her experiences and time in Dunedin.
Fifa trophy goes on jam-packed tour around city
Fifa trophy goes on jam-packed tour around city
The Women’s World Cup trophy is on tour in Dunedin ahead of the tournament beginning on July 20.
SUBSCRIBER
Percival raring to go on big stage
SUBSCRIBER
Percival raring to go on big stage
Ria Percival knows the emotion of lining up for a World Cup.
SUBSCRIBER
Spruce-up for stadium before World Cup
SUBSCRIBER
Spruce-up for stadium before World Cup
Forsyth Barr Stadium’s spruce-up is future-proofing the facility for beyond the Fifa Women’s World Cup.
Qatar make counter-claims of racism against All Whites
Qatar make counter-claims of racism against All Whites
Qatar's football team say they are on the end of "false allegations" of racism in their friendly with New Zealand, insisting they were racially abused in their abandoned match.
All Whites abandon match after 'racial slur'
All Whites abandon match after 'racial slur'
The All Whites have refused to appear for the second half of a friendly against Qatar, after NZ said a Qatari player called defender Michael Boxall a racial epithet.
Wanaka, Roslyn-Wakari continue dream runs
Wanaka, Roslyn-Wakari continue dream runs
Roslyn-Wakari and Wanaka are into the fourth round of the Chatham Cup following nail-biting victories on Saturday.
Read more