National exposure for four young Southern United players

Four Southern United players are poised to obtain a dose of national exposure.

Andrew Cromb, Ruby Anderson, Hannah Mackay-Wright and Rose Morton have all been selected for the New Zealand under-20 ID squad training camps.

Cromb will attend the men’s camp in Cambridge later this month, while Mackay-Wright and Anderson will travel to the women’s camp in Auckland in October.

Morton will not attend due to a clash with university exams.

It is Cromb’s first time in a New Zealand squad.

The 19-year-old attended Kavanagh College and has been playing in Auckland for Birkenhead United.

A defender, he came through the Southern United system and returned to Dunedin to play for Southern in last year’s national premiership.

There he worked his way into a starting spot and scored two important goals.

The women’s trio, who all play for Dunedin Technical, have had experience of the national set-up.

Mackay-Wright was part of the under-17 team which finished third at the World Cup in 2018, while Morton has attended both under-17 and under-20 World Cups.

Anderson attended a camp before the last under-20 World Cup.

The Timaru product debuted for Southern two years ago at 15 and has since scored seven goals in the national women’s league.

Queenstown product Willem Ebbinge was also named to the men’s squad.

The midfielder grew up in the South, but moved to Wellington as a teenager to link with the Phoenix academy.

He played for Harvard in the United States college competition last year.