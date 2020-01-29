Chris Wright

The South Island football competition will remain, although in a reduced way, this year.

The Southern Football League will take an end-of-season playoff-style format, rather than a full round.

Two full rounds of both the South and Mainland premier leagues will be played before the top two teams from each advance to semifinals and finals.

The Football South representatives for those spots will be decided from its league’s top four.

Those teams will play off in what will, in essence, be quarterfinals for the South Island titles.

It was a decision made with an eye to potential change in 2021.

That depends on what the new national league structure is to look like next year and how the leagues below that will fit.

Football South CEO Chris Wright said the feedback from the clubs over the past two seasons dictated the move.

There had been a strong desire to play two full rounds locally.

Qualification over the past two years had gone to the top three teams after one round.

That had made for a high-intensity and exciting first round, although a relatively sedate second round for the sides that did not qualify.

It could also be hard to create a fair draw, as road trips and away games were not even in one round.

Creating two meaningful rounds for all clubs was significant.

Cost was another key component.

Raising the funds to compete became far more challenging with the late notice in knowing who would be in the league.

That could also vary greatly depending on whether it was Dunedin teams or regional teams qualifying.

This would provide a more predictable and safer way for the clubs to finance the travel.

Wright added the federations did not want to change too much until New Zealand Football had released all the information about the 2021 national league restructure.

He hoped they would be in a better position to make decisions in the middle of the year.

The notable move was the end of the national youth league, a void he hoped to fill.

This year’s Football South Premier League begins on March 28 and will consist of 10 teams.