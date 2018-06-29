New Zealand Football boss resigns - report

Andy Martin's tenure as chief executive of New Zealand Football has come to an end, according to reports.

Stuff is reporting that Martin has resigned from his role, which will be announced today.

New Zealand Football are yet to respond to the report.

It comes in the wake of the unprecedented fallout between the Football Ferns and coach Andreas Heraf.

The Herald on Sunday reported last weekend that there is concern within the football community about Martin's conduct since the Football Ferns' scandal.

Martin held the role since December 2013.

Heraf has been under fire after 13 players wrote letters of complaint about him, with allegations around bullying, intimidation and a culture of fear.

Those players also said they will not play under Heraf, which appears to make the Austrian's roles as Ferns coach and national technical director untenable.

Earlier this month Heraf was placed on leave as an independent investigation was launched into the Football Ferns environment.

Martin was publicly adamant he had no prior knowledge of any allegations or issues.