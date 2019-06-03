NZ denied in heartbreaking loss

Andres Reyes scores for Colombia during its win over New Zealand at the under-20 football World Cup in Poland this morning. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand's quest for glory hit a heart-breaking end this morning.

It was beaten 5-4 on penalties in its round of 16 match against Colombia at the under-20 football World Cup in Poland.

Goal keeper Michael Woud saved the first two Colombia attempts and Sarpreet Singh buried his to give New Zealand an early lead.

Woud looked to have made it three saves, but Colombia was awarded a retake as Woud was deemed to have moved too soon.

Andres Perea slotted that, which marked the beginning of the turning point.

Gianni Stensness put his attempt over the bar for New Zealand, allowing Colombia to tie things up.

As the shootout progressed to sudden-death, Matt Conroy had his shot saved to deny New Zealand the win.

Earlier Andreas Reyes had got Colombia off to a great start when he scored in the 11th minute.

However, New Zealand hit back through Elijah Just in the 35th to tie the score.

From there no team could break the deadlock, until Colombia snuck home on penalties.