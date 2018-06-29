NZ Football CEO Martin steps down

Andy Martin.

Andy Martin's tenure at New Zealand Football has come to an end, the chief executive announcing today he is ''retiring'' tomorrow.

Martin has spent four years at the helm of the organisation, and felt it was time to "hang up his boots."

Martin told staff of his decision this morning and NZF confirmed the news this afternoon, saying he was "retiring at the end of the month'', which is tomorrow. Stuff reports that Martin ''is no older than 51''.

"It is time to focus on my wife and family and follow my beloved Liverpool FC more intently," Martin said in a statement.

"I would like to thank the staff of New Zealand Football who have worked tirelessly over the past four years to deliver some outstanding achievements, under sometimes trying circumstances. Football in New Zealand is in good health because of them and they remain undeterred to do a good job for the sport they love."

It comes in the wake of the unprecedented fallout between the Football Ferns and coach Andreas Heraf.

The Herald on Sunday reported last weekend that there is concern within the football community about Martin's conduct since the Football Ferns' scandal.

Martin held the role since December 2013.

Heraf has been under fire after 13 players wrote letters of complaint about him, with allegations around bullying, intimidation and a culture of fear.

Those players also said they will not play under Heraf, which appears to make the Austrian's roles as Ferns coach and national technical director untenable.

Earlier this month Heraf was placed on leave as an independent investigation was launched into the Football Ferns environment.

Martin was publicly adamant he had no prior knowledge of any allegations or issues.