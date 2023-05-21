NZ off to winning start at Fifa U-20 World Cup

Norman Garbett of New Zealand celebrates after scoring a goal against Guatemala in the FIFA U-20 World Cup group match. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand kicked off their FIFA Under-20 World Cup campaign with a 1-0 win over Guatemala in Argentina on Sunday courtesy of a late strike from Norman Garbett.

Substitute striker Garbett found the net in the 80th minute to finally crack the organised Central Americans and give New Zealand an ideal start to group play in Santiago del Estero.

Italian-based Garbett, the younger brother of All White Matt Garbett, latched on to a long pass from Fin Conchie and chipped the ball over the on-rushing goalkeeper to break open a tight contest.

Darren Bazeley's side defended well throughout with the back three of Isaac Hughes, Lukas Kelly-Heald and captain Finn Surman - all Wellington Phoenix players - restricting the Guatemalan attack to just three shots on goal from inside the box.

Goalkeeper Kees Sims was called on to make two decent saves, but was never seriously troubled.

New Zealand had the better of the possession, making 476 passes to their opponent's 355. After a number of half-chances in the first 45 the deadlock was finally broken late in the second spell.

Passage to the knockout stage can be sealed if New Zealand beat Asian champions Uzbekistan in their second match on Wednesday.

Uzbekistan opened with a 2-1 loss to tournament hosts and group favourites Argentina, who are New Zealand's third opponent on Saturday.