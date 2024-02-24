Obituary: Mario Zagallo, footballer

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
In 1966, Zagallo started his managerial career at Botafogo, before being appointed manager of the Brazil national team just before the start of the 1970 World Cup. The tournament was another triumph for Brazil and at the age of 38 Zagallo was the second-youngest manager to win the cup.
Quitting after finishing third in the 1974 Cup, Zagallo returned as as assistant coach in 1990 and was part of the management team as Brazil won the 1994 tournament. A charismatic and superstitious man, Zagallo was known for his fondness of the No 13. Nicknamed The Professor and Velho Lobo ("Old Wolf") by his players, he remained a revered figure in Brazilian football until his death on January 5, aged 92. — Agencies.