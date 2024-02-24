Obituary: Mario Zagallo, footballer

Former Brazil international and coach Mario Zagallo poses with actresses Guilhermina Guinle (L) and Giovana Antonelli during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Getty Images

Mario Zagallo, the only person thus far to win four Football World Cup titles, will forever have a place in history as the first to win the coveted trophy as both a player and as a manager. Zagallo played a role in nearly every major chapter in Brazilian football history, from its first World Cup title in 1958 to the tournament it hosted in 2014. A talented winger, Zagallo made his name with Rio de Janeiro club Flamengo before joining city rivals Botafogo in 1958, the same year he was first selected to play for Brazil. He scored a goal in that year’s World Cup final (Brazil’s first cup) and started in all Brazil’s matches as it retained the cup in 1962.

In 1966, Zagallo started his managerial career at Botafogo, before being appointed manager of the Brazil national team just before the start of the 1970 World Cup. The tournament was another triumph for Brazil and at the age of 38 Zagallo was the second-youngest manager to win the cup.

Quitting after finishing third in the 1974 Cup, Zagallo returned as as assistant coach in 1990 and was part of the management team as Brazil won the 1994 tournament. A charismatic and superstitious man, Zagallo was known for his fondness of the No 13. Nicknamed The Professor and Velho Lobo ("Old Wolf") by his players, he remained a revered figure in Brazilian football until his death on January 5, aged 92. — Agencies.