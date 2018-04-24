Phoenix could combine with another club

Andrija Kaludjerovic, Goran Paracki and Matthew Ridenton of the Wellington Phoenix celebrate an own goal by the Melbourne Victory earlier in the season. The club could be set to combine with another. Photo: Getty Images

The fate of the Wellington Phoenix could be sealed sooner rather than later, Australian reports suggest.

With their future in the league called into question a number of times this season, the Sunday Herald Sun reported the club have been in talks with expansion hopefuls about the possibility of a merger.

The Wellington club were reportedly exploring the option of selling a partial stake and were believed to have held talks with two expansion groups.

The South-west (Campbelltown) bid was believed to have held formal talks, with the consortium keen to become the A-League's next expansion club.

The Sunday Herald Sun reported any purchase below 50% did not need to be ratified by Football Federation Australia, however this was unconfirmed.

South Melbourne made a play to buy Wellington 11 months ago before talks broke down with the Melbourne team reluctant to pursue a hybrid model.

FFA announced that they would expand by two teams in 2019-20.