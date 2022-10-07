Prince shines in breakthrough win

If she keeps playing like this, she will be known as Jasmine Queen.

That is a predictable but potentially quite accurate way to begin a story about one of the bright new stars of the Southern United squad.

Jasmine Prince announced herself on the national league stage with a dazzling performance and both goals in Southern’s breakthrough 2-0 win over Capital in Wellington last weekend.

It put a lot of smiles on a lot of faces after a difficult start to the season that featured two heavy losses.

"I think everyone was just so stoked," Prince said.

"We were really happy and high-energy on the way home. It’s amazing what a win can do.

"We had quite a slow start because we didn’t have a coach and so we didn’t really train together much before the season.

"They were basically the first two games we’d played together as a team. But we’ve definitely noticed improvements just from game to game."

Prince (20) is no stranger to scoring goals.

She fired in 19 for Roslyn-Wakari in the ODT Premiership this winter, sharing the Golden Boot with Amy Hislop (University).

But she is a virtual stranger to both the national league — this is her first season at the top level — and the position she has been asked to play by new Southern coach Kris Ridley.

"I’ve been a striker for four or five years, and I played up front all season.

"Kris told me he wanted me to play on the right wing and I was like, ‘OK, if that’s what you want me to do’."

Prince seemed a natural on the wing last weekend but said she could not believe the extra work it required.

"Just the amount of running. I was so, so tired. You have to defend a lot more.

"If you watch the video, you can just hear people yelling at me to get back into position, because I don’t always know where I’m meant to go."

She was a natural right-footer but felt she might actually shoot better with her left foot, Prince said.

That was the case last weekend when both her goals came from cutting inside and unleashing a blast with the left peg.

A hat-trick so early in her national league career would have been a dream — and she came close to getting a third.

"Yeah, I was pretty stoked. It went well.

"I tried my best to get the third goal but it didn’t quite work out. The important thing was the team getting the win. Nobody likes a ball hog."

Prince, originally from Christchurch and in her second year of dentistry at the University of Otago, said she was grateful for the support and guidance of senior Southern hands including Chelsea Whittaker, Rose Morton and Emily Morison as she adjusted to the demands of national league football.

"They’re so good. Seeing them play together then being able to join in with that is so enjoyable.

"Everyone is fast and fit in this league. It’s really high-intensity compared to what I’m used to."

Next up for Southern is Central at Logan Park Turf tomorrow.

Central has had 9-0, 8-0 and 3-0 losses this season, so ideally it is a chance for Southern to create some momentum with another good performance.

The game kicks off at 3.30pm.