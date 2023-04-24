Roslyn digs deep to draw with Mosgiel

With both Green Island and the Dunedin City Royals playing away at the weekend, local attention focused on the top-of-the-table clash in the ODT Southern Premiership with Roslyn hosting Mosgiel.

After an even opening period Roslyn took the lead on 19 minutes from Nathan Wilkie’s long throw that was headed on by Josh Lucas and met at the far post by Max Johnson.

Mosgiel’s equaliser came on 39 minutes when Rhys Quarrell was bundled over by keeper Kavindu Bhagya in the box and he scored from the resultant penalty.

Mosgiel had the better of the second half and took the lead in the 73rd minute through Taylor Donaldson’s superbly struck free kick.

Roslyn was not going to surrender its 100% record without a fight and Mosgiel keeper Hamish Fikken reacted superbly on a couple of occasions to deny it an equaliser.

With time virtually up, Quarrell raced through one on one and Bhagya did well to close the space and deny the goal.

That allowed Roslyn the opportunity it needed and another set piece was delivered into the Mosgiel box.

As the ball pinged around Wilkie was on hand to pounce with a 90th-minute equaliser. Deep into time added on, Quarrell again broke free and Bhagya came up with an amazing reflex save to make the final score 2-2. Only alphabetical order separates Mosgiel and Roslyn at the top of the league after four games.

Queenstown won the Central Otago derby over Wanaka 4-2.

Harry Pidgeon gave them a first-minute lead, but Daniel Brum’s equaliser meant it was even at halftime.

Queenstown substitute Riquelme Campos was the game-changer when he was introduced in the 58th minute.

A minute later, Thomas Mills put the home side ahead, Cohen Nash added a third and Campos scored a penalty in the 74th minute before Brum reduced the deficit with 10 minutes to go.

Northern also remains unbeaten after four games but has battled to three successive draws, this time 2-2 at home against Timaru’s Northern Hearts. Northern took a ninth-minute lead through Fredric Kabeiseman but Hearts dangerman Bailey Chambers equalised a minute later before Caleb Rollo gave the away side a 2-1 halftime lead.

Hearts were holding on for an unlikely victory until Rory Hibbett popped up in the 79th minute to maintain Northern’s unbeaten start.

Dunedin City Royal reserves secured their first victory of the campaign with an emphatic 5-0 win on the road against Queens Park.

The goals were shared between Jack Wylie, Ben McLean Isaac Adam, Charlie LeComte and an own goal from Sam Stephens.

In the clash at the bottom of the table between Otago University and Green Island it finished 1-1 with a first-half penalty to Green Island’s Sam Dore, then Jack Julian equalised for the students from the spot in the 51st minute.

— In the Women’s Premier League, Roslyn prevailed over Green Island 1-0 in a tight game.

Substitute Lily Gerard’s 78th-minute winner meant Roslyn closed to within two points to the Royals at the top of the table.

Queenstown is third following an emphatic 11-0 win over Northern with Madi McClean, Olivia Jacobs, Keely Osborne and Danielle Anderson all scoring braces.

University claimed fourth spot, overcoming a stubborn Mosgiel side 3-0.

— In the South Island League, Green Island put on a much improved performance, surprising the vaunted Cashmere Tech team when Harrison McLean equalised for Green Island in the 67th minute, only minutes after Cashmere had taken the lead.

It looked as if the southern side would hold on for a valuable away point but a moment’s hesitation in defence allowed Lyle Matthysen to score for Cashmere — final score 2-1.

The Royals returned from Nelson with a 1-1 draw, securing third place on the ladder.

The home side got first points on the board in the 57th minute, but the Royals hit back three minutes later through Ben Stanley to finish with a draw.

— Neville Watson