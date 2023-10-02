Roslyn-Wakari denied place on penalties

Roslyn-Wakari have missed out on a place in the Southern League in agonising fashion.

The Dunedin club were beaten by the University of Canterbury on penalties after a scoreless draw in the second leg of the promotion-relegation playoffs in Christchurch on Saturday.

After the first leg finished 2-2, and with so much at stake, chances were at a premium.

Charlie Peacocke had the best chance of the first half in the 40th minute when he beat Luke Salisbury to the ball then jinked past keeper Tom Stevens on the edge of the box but smacked his shot against the crossbar.

Roslyn had the better of the opening period of the second half with Nathan Wilkie lobbing keeper Matt Aitchison but unable to keep his effort down.

Sam Cosgrove powered a shot goalward with eight minutes left but Aitchison saved well, and the match went to extra time.

Roslyn were reduced to 10 men when Josh Lucas was sent off.

Neither team could find a winner, and with away goals not counting, the game went to penalties.

Roslyn scored first through Ben Williams-Davies, and Stevens saved UC’s first effort to give Roslyn the edge.

Aitchison saved Cosgrove’s effort and it was soon 5-5.

Flynn Reyntjes’ stuttering run-up did not fool Aitchison, who saved well.

Aitchison himself stepped up to take the potential winning spot kick but his cheeky panenka-style effort was saved by Stevens.

Shamal Bhorik then drove Roslyn’s eighth penalty wide of the post, and Hamish Kampman scored the winner for UC.

Roslyn will stay in the ODT Southern Premiership next season and will be looking to build on this season’s efforts to ensure they make it past the playoffs in their third attempt.

— Timaru club Northern Hearts beat Old Boys (Invercargill) 3-2 at Tahuna Park to retain their spot in the ODT Southern Premiership.

Hearts had finished bottom of the league while Old Boys were the challengers having finished as the local top qualifier.

Hearts played with the strong prevailing southerly and took an early lead when Ryan Hanifin picked his spot and curled an unstoppable shot past keeper Eddie Peters.

Hanifin grabbed a second, and when Baily Chambers scored in the 51st minute, Hearts looked safe at 3-0.

Salomon Caceres got Old Boys on the board in the 76th minute, and Florence Edson converted a penalty just five minutes later.

It took a goal-line clearance in injury time to deny Antoine Fabre an equaliser and allow Hearts to hold on to their place in the league.

— Neville Watson