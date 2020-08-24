Roslyn women dominate Mosgiel in round 10

Mosgiel AFC played Roslyn Wakari AFC at Memorial, and went down double digits 0-15. Photo: Adam Binns

The season seems to be flying by, with round 10 behind us and the WPL teams working through the second stint of round robins.

This week we had a live stream of the Green Island AFC vs Otago University 2nds at Sunnyvale. Huge thanks to the Elevate Analysis team - this was an awesome feature especially during level-2 where majority of spectators could watch from their own homes.

Green Island came away with the three points, after a great 5-1 win.

Although the first 55 minutes had the score 1-1, it could have easily been 5-3 with many crosses put across the box by Jenna Reddy, and Steph Madelin.

"Sammy Richards played her last game in goal, and made three brilliant saves from well taken Uni B shots," said GI head coach Richard Kerr-Bell.

"As the game continued, we improved our transition thanks to player of the day Abby Vinnicombe, and hard work by Gracie Vaafusuanga, Lili Clouston-Cain, and Louise Travaille."

Mosgiel AFC played Roslyn Wakari AFC at Memorial, and went down double digits 0-15.

Otago University Prems hosted Queenstown AFC on the Turf, getting three points on the board with a 3-1 win.

Stuart Moffatt, Uni head coach said he knew the challenge would be a game of 2 halves.

"We expected Queenstown to come at us all guns blazing in the 1st half and the game plane was just to absorb that pressure.

"In the second half we expanded more and played Erin Roxburgh alongside Amy Hislop up top and created more chances. Neave Collin grabbed a well taken goal for Queenstown and their keeper pulled off a very special save from Amy late in the game.

"Overall I'm pleased with the performance today," said Moffatt.

Dunedin Tech had the bye, coming back in round-11 against Uni 2nds at the Turf.

- Olivia Marshall