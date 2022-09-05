Royals end season on a high thanks to save in stoppage time

Goalkeeper Alex Boomer was the late hero for Dunedin City Royals as its long season finally ended on Saturday.

Boomer saved a penalty in stoppage time at Logan Park Turf to seal a 1-0 win for the Royals in their delayed Southern League game against Nelson Suburbs.

The clock had nearly run out when Christchurch referee Aaron Nottage saw a handball in the Royals box and pointed to the spot.

Aiden Higgs had the job of salvaging a point for Nelson, and hit low and firm, but Boomer got down to his left to make the save.

"Alex hadn’t really had much to do till that point," Royals coach Richard Murray said.

"We controlled the game quite well, and they never really broke us down, so they sort of reverted to long balls," he said.

The Royals took the lead after just seven minutes thanks to Ollie Peterson.

A positive move down the left flank was followed by a Callan Rothmets cross, which Peterson met near the edge of the box and drove into the goal with his left foot.

"We had a few more chances going into halftime," Murray said. "Nelson had the wind and plenty of possession in the second half but never really threatened."

Both teams struggled a little with some referee interpretations, and no fewer than 10 yellow cards were dished out during the game.

Banking three final points for the season meant the Royals finished fourth, just two points behind third-placed Nelson.

Christchurch United claimed the Southern League title on goal difference a week earlier, and will be joined by second-placed Cashmere Technical in the National League.