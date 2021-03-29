Royals run riot aginst ragged Wanaka

Striker Tom Fisher is hoisted aloft by his South City Royal team-mates after scoring against Wanaka at Tahuna Park on Saturday. PHOTO GERARD O’BRIEN

The South City Royals smashed a depleted Wanaka outfit 10-2 at Tahuna Park on Saturday.

The Royals took control early through their front three of Connor Neil, Ryan Fleming and Tom Fisher.

Neil opened the scoring after Fleming nodded a cross from Fisher back across box and Neil tapped it in.

Fisher was a handful for Wanaka’s defence and, with about 15 minutes gone, drilled a volley past the keeper.

Wanaka got back into the match late in the half with a couple of goals.

But it trailed 4-2 but and an own goal from Scott Mitchell increased the deficit by one.

The Royals completely dominated the remainder of the match.

Northern showed its mettle with an epic come-from-behind effort to draw 3-3 against Green Island.

The defending champion took the early lead when Max Johnston scored after six minutes

Northern fought back to take a halftime lead when Al Julanda Al Muwali scored after 31 minutes and then Jacob Willet scored right on half time.

Tom Milton then scored two penalties to put Green Island back in front.

However, with eight minutes left Seamus Gray knocked in a penalty for Northern after Green Island keeper Christian Firth was adjudged to have fouled the striker and was sent off.

Roslyn initially struggled to find a way past Queenstown keeper Daniel Bocatios in its 3-2 win.

The deadlock was broken when a cross from Karma was met by Mitch Gray.

Queenstown nearly equalised just before halftime.

Thomas Mills got on the end of a bouncing through-ball and his well-placed lob forced Tom Stevens into a full-stretch save.

Queenstown dominated the opening exchanges of the second half and a fast break down the right resulted in a goal from Graeme Beveridge to make it 1-1.

Scott Casey-Woolridge fired in a penalty for Roslyn and the side had an opportunity to go up 3-1 with another penalty.

But Bocatios denied Casey-Woolridge this time.

Soon after, Queenstown won a free kick wide on the edge of Roslyn’s box.

Gareth Beale ran from deep and buried it in the roof of the net.

But there was some late drama.

Deep into stoppage time Roslyn’s Nathan Wilkie delivered a ball from the left and Luke Clissold hung in the air with a header that looped over the keeper.

Mosgiel beat Otago University 3-1 in the other game.

- Neville Idour