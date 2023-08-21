Spain beat England to win Women's World Cup

Spain's Mariona Caldentey and Aitana Bonmatí celebrate after beating England 1-0 to win the World Cup. Photo: Reuters

Spain has defeated England 1-0 in the final of the Women's World Cup, capping off a tournament that has broken attendance and TV records and raised hopes of a surge in interest for the women's game.

Captain Olga Carmona scored in the 29th minute, drilling in from the left of the area after England lost possession in midfield and Spain countered quickly to take advantage in the clash at Stadium Australia.

Spain were awarded a penalty shortly after the hour mark for a handball by midfielder Keira Walsh.

However, goalkeeper Mary Earps saved Jennifer Hermoso's spot kick by diving to her left.

England coach Sarina Wiegman made a number of changes, including bringing on forward Lauren James, but they could not find an equaliser as Spain clung on to win their first major title.

Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the ninth edition of the global showpiece event was the first to be held in the southern hemisphere.

While local interest ebbed when Australia exited in the semi-finals, just shy of two million fans will have passed through the gates in nine host cities after Sunday's final crowd of 75,784is added to the tally.

Thousands of fans milled around Stadium Australia in Sydney hours before kick-off on Sunday, with troupes of drummers and stilt walkers creating a festival atmosphere.

England and Spain were both making their first appearance at a Women's World Cup final, while England's wait for a first trophy since the men's tournament in 1966 goes on.

Australia's semi-final loss to England on Wednesday drew an average of 7.13 million viewers on the channels of local broadcaster Seven Network, the highest viewership ever recorded by research firm OzTAM, which launched in 2001.

Matildas matches sold out months in advance, and organisers expect the average attendance to overtake 30,000 once all 64 matches are completed.

The last Women's World Cup in France four years ago attracted more than 1.1. million fans to 52 matches with an average crowd of 21,756.