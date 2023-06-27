Stadium rebranded

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A major cover-up is under way at Dunedin's covered stadium.

Contractors were yesterday painting over the Forsyth Barr Stadium branding as part of preparations for the Fifa Women's World Cup.

A Dunedin City Council spokesman said for the duration of the event the venue will be known as "Dunedin Stadium".

It is not the first time the stadium has changed names.

For the 2011 Rugby World Cup the naming rights sponsor was also removed and the venue was known as Otago Regional Stadium.