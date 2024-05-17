Stadium sells out for Wellington Phoenix semi-final

The sold-out sign is up at Sky Stadium for Wellington Phoenix. Photo: Getty Images

Wellington's Sky Stadium is officially a sell-out for Saturday night's A-League football semi-final between the Phoenix and Melbourne Victory.

The stadium capacity for the match is 34,500.

New Zealand-based fans can no longer get tickets, although Melbourne Victory fans can still access a couple of hundred tickets for Australian-based fans.

The Phoenix are chasing their first-ever grand final berth in the club's 17-year history, with the semi-final tie level after the first leg in Melbourne was tied 0-0.

The club's previous biggest crowd attendance was almost 33,000 set when they hosted a semi-final in 2010.

Phoenix captain Alex Rufer said playing in front of a capacity crowd meant a lot.

"We deserve it, Wellington deserves it and it would be awesome for the club," Rufer said.

"We've really given it everything this year and hopefully we get a good crowd to show us that they support us too."

The winner will play either defending champions Central Coast Mariners or Sydney FC in the final.

The second semi between those two sides in Gosford on Saturday night is also a sell-out.

The game kicks off at 6.30pm.