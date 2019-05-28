Stensness screamer helps NZ to win

Gianni Stensness celebrates his goal against Norway this morning alongside Elijah Just and Callum McCowatt. Photo: Getty Images

Two second half goals have secured New Zealand's spot in the round of 16 at football's under-20 World Cup.

The side beat Norway 2-0 this morning in Poland, following up its opening 5-0 win over Honduras in perfect fashion.

Gianni Stensness delivered the key blow, a rocket hit from well outside the box into the top left corner of the goal in the 71st minute.

Twelve minutes later New Zealand gave itself breathing room.

Liberato Cacace broke down the left to find Elijah Just, who crossed in to create an own goal.

The win leaves New Zealand tied with Uruguay on six points atop its group.

They play each other on Friday to determine who will top the table.