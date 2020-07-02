Teams gearing up for some good footy

Photo: Adam Binns

Round three of the season is upon us! With rain putting a dampener on mid-week training, everyone's hoping the fields will be up to par for some good footy on Saturday.

MEN'S COMPETITION

This week in the Southern Premier League, Green Island AFC is up against Caversham AFC.

GI head coach Shane Carvell is “expecting a tough battle,” saying Cavy is a “class side with a lot of talented players.”

Wanaka AFC have a home game against Roslyn Wakari, the players able to turn travel time into pre-game warm-up at the Recreation Centre.

The team is “eager to right the wrongs of the last two weeks, and play to our strengths," Wanaka head coach Ian Bell said.

“Barry Grehan and Alan Carmichael will strengthen the squad this weekend, with Danillo Santana showing his recent injury has healed well - his 30 minutes coming off the bench last week was a positive on the day.”

Bell believes the game against Roslyn will be another challenging encounter. He has incorporated a few key focus points in this week's training to improve the team's game and hopefully secure three valuable points.

With Northern getting a beating last weekend, head coach Luiz Uehara said Queenstown has one of the best squads he has seen in decades.

Northern is still down a few players due to Covid-19 delays, and is being realistic about its chances this weekend against Mosgiel AFC.

However, Uehara's positive attitude and love of the sport shines through, saying “football can be a box of surprises!”

Otago University AFC plays Queenstown this weekend at the home Football Turf.

After Queenstown’s strong start to the season - and a lot of ball in net - it will be a game for Uni to step up after their bye last week.

Dunedin Technical AFC have the bye this weekend but will be back on home soil next week against Northern.

WOMEN'S LEAGUE

In the Women’s Premier League, Otago University 2nds had a rough game last week as they could only field eight players and then dropped to seven after an early injury.

University did its best with the players available and head coach Arnon Tapp is looking forward to the reverse fixture once he is back to a full squad.

This weekend Uni are up against Green Island AFC, but are still down many key players including Trinity Scott and Pia Davis.

“There is a great atmosphere during training sessions, everyone is working hard and pushing themselves” Tapp said.

“The team will continue to improve as the season goes on, and players get used to playing as a team.”

Roslyn Wakari are going into its game with confidence against Mosgiel AFC, after a great win last weekend.

Head coach Hamish Philip is looking forward to the match, knowing with a handful of incredible players on the Mosgiel side they will put up a good challenge.

“Overall, our team bond following last week is at an all-time high. The girls are realising the levels we can reach as a team together and acting on them."

With Sammy Murrell still out, and a few injuries in the team, Roslyn are still going into the weekend highly positive.

Queenstown AFC are hosting its first home game to Otago University AFC after a long break from playing on home turf.

With large numbers at training, and everyone in high spirits, head coach Mark Ford is expecting a good challenge this Saturday.

“I am pleased to report we have a full squad to select from - and the players are looking sharp” he said.

Dunedin Technical AFC have a bye this weekend, but are back into it next week against Otago University 2nds.

All the best to all teams for this weekend's fixtures - remember to play fair, play safe and have a good time!

