Technical ignores pundits to lift trophy

Dunedin Technical celebrating their Kate Sheppard Cup victory are: back row (from left): Jade Middleditch, Ruby Anderson, Tabitha Seaton, Emily Morison, Graeme Smaill (coach), Kirsty Hayr, Craig Johnston (assistant coach), Patrina Roche (manager), Kelsey Kennard, Mikayla Gray, Sandy Gorman (physiotherapist); middle row: Zoe Thomas, Chelsea Whittaker, Shontelle Smith; front row: Sophie Dijkstra, Coral Seath, Charlotte Roche (10), Katie Foulks, Holly Smaill and Lara Wall. Photo: Gregor Richardson

They were supposed to surrender quietly. Just make up the numbers against the big, powerful side from up north.

But no-one from the Dunedin Technical women’s football team read the script.

The side caused an upset when it won the Kate Sheppard Cup in Auckland yesterday, beating Auckland side Forrest Hill Milford United 4-2, after leading 4-1 at the break.

It was the first time in the 24-year history of the competition the silverware has come this far south, as Technical won the top club crown in women’s football in this country.

The Auckland side went into the game a heavy favourite, having won the competition two years ago.

Technical was the underdog but straight from the first kick the Dunedin side looked composed, scoring

four goals in the first half.

It held firm in the second half and could have easily scored a few more as it secured a richly deserved win.

Captain Coral Seath said it had been a day to remember.

"It was incredible, really. Just a great experience.

"To go up there and show what we could do and to win," she said.

"At the end there ... it was just the best feeling. Makes all that hard work worth it."

The players and supporters — a group of about 40 family, friends and fans who went to Auckland — were heading for the clubrooms last night to continue the celebrations.

The cup had already had a bit of a work-out on the plane trip home with some refreshments.

The competition used to be known as the knock-out cup but was renamed this season as the Kate Sheppard Cup in honour of the suffragette. Dunedin Technical is the inaugural winner of the new trophy.