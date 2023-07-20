Time for us to embrace the beautiful game

Football Ferns defenders Claudia Bunge (left) and Elizabeth Anton warm up during a training session at North Harbour Stadium. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

It is finally here - and what a legacy it will leave.The Fifa Women’s World Cup gets under way tonight. In all, 64 games will be played across New Zealand and Australia, and the impact this tournament could have - on and off the pitch - is immeasurable.

It is comfortably the largest global women’s sporting event New Zealand will host.

It will be immense in every sense, starting tonight with a record crowd of more than 40,000 for a New Zealand football game - women or men - when the Football Ferns play Norway.

Astonishing, when you think their previous record crowd was just under 13,000 earlier this year.

But that is the impact that a World Cup can have and what a moment for the players, and support staff, to soak up and help put New Zealand on the map.

Women’s football has been on the rise in the past few years.

There was a record-breaking crowd of 91,648 for the Champions League semifinal between Barcelona and Wolfsburg, and a remuneration boost - which the Australian women’s team, the Matildas, called out this week for being a quarter of what the men’s tournament received - with each player receiving $49,000 and the winning team $447,000.

Dunedin gets to play its part in the new era of the game.

The city hosts six games across the next two weeks and we are already seeing the legacy this tournament will have.

Ferns goalkeeper Victoria Esson makes a save during training. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Five venues across Dunedin, including the stadium, have received upgrades to their facilities and that in itself leaves a mark for future players in years to come.

The Swiss have chosen to base themselves here and received a warm welcome to the city upon their arrival last week.

In turn, they have opened their arms to the city, hosting open training sessions at Tahuna Park, allowing children to mingle with them, and visiting various landmarks.

Alisha Lehmann, the most followed female footballer on social media, is showing off Dunedin to her 13.7 million Instagram followers.

Being able to see the beautiful game at the stadium, and admire both international stars and the Football Ferns up close, is an extraordinary opportunity for women’s sport in this country.

And if we show our support for this event, and do it right, who knows what doors could open.

But that all depends on you.

Get along and watch the games, and if you cannot, visit the fan festival in the middle of Dunedin, throw your support behind the many teams visiting the city and show the world how well we can support the women’s game.

It is time to be part of the World Cup legacy.

