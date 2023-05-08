Top three teams remain unbeaten

Northern, Roslyn and Mosgiel all remain unbeaten after six rounds of the ODT Southern Premiership.

Northern had an emphatic 5-0 home victory over Queenstown.

Al Julanda Al Mawali scored a hat-trick and Matt Fraser added the final goal a minute after Queenstown keeper Daniel Bocatios was shown a red card in the 75th minute.

Roslyn Wakari overcame bottom-placed University 3-2 thanks to a brace from top goal-scorer Nathan Wilkie.

Wilkie’s two goals puts him two clear at the top of the golden boot race with eight goals for the season so far.

University’s Riley MacLean's 39th-minute equaliser meant it was tied up at halftime but Max Johnson's 50th-minute penalty restored Roslyn’s lead before Wilkie scored again in the 72nd minute.

Jack Julian's penalty with seven minutes left gave University some hope but when keeper Hayden Cooper was shown a red card in the 90th minute Roslyn held on for all three points.

There were more red cards in Mosgiel’s 1-0 victory away to Queens Park.

Taylor Donaldson's superbly struck volley inside the opening two minutes settled the game but it was a tetchy affair.

Queens Park coach Patrick Murphy was sent off before halftime and then Anton Fitzgerald also received his marching orders, reducing the home side to 10 men with half an hour to go.

Green Island continues to improve.

Its unbeaten run now stretches to three matches after securing a 1-0 victory at home to Wanaka thanks to Tate Baron’s 58th-minute winner.

Dunedin City Royals travelled to Timaru and goals in each half — to Ben McLean and Benji Woodard — ensured the Royals moved into mid-table with a 2-0 win.

In the women's Football South Premier League, Royals claimed top spot with an emphatic 11 -0 victory over Green Island.

In a very strong second-half showing, the Royals piled on eight goals with Neve Colin the standout in scoring four.

The other scorers were Mikayla Gray and Hannah McKay-Wright both with braces, Georgia Kennedy, Tahlia Broome and an own goal.

Queenstown led Roslyn at halftime thanks to Kayla Bagries 10th-minute opener and, at that stage, was on track to finish second.

However, the home side had a very strong second half and four unanswered goals made sure of second place for Roslyn.

Hannah Hargest settled the home team nerves with a 49th-minute equaliser before Abby Neilsen, Madeleine North and then Hargest again in the 79th minute finished the scoring.

Mosgiel’s Charli Elliott scored the only goal in the home side’s victory over Northern.

