Johanna Wood

New Zealand Football president Dr Johanna Wood will step down from the role at the end of her current tenure, bringing to a close a historic seven-year term in the position and eight years on the NZF executive committee.

First elected in 2018, Wood became the first female president in 2019 and oversaw a period of major change and growth for the organisation.

During her tenure, participation has grown to more than 180,000 players, making football and futsal the No1 team participation sport in the country.

There has also been significant growth in the professional game, from one professional side in 2018 to five in 2026.

Wood played a critical role in New Zealand’s bid to co-host the Fifa Women’s World Cup in 2023, as well as overseeing legacy projects from the tournament that have seen girls’ and women’s football grow by 35% since before the event.

Wood, who previously served as chairwoman of Central Football in 2010, became the first Kiwi to join the Fifa council in 2019 — a role she will continue to hold until the end of the current term in 2027.

Wood was awarded the leadership award at the Halberg Awards in 2021 and was appointed a companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to football in 2024.

‘‘It has been a privilege and an honour to lead New Zealand Football for the last seven years,’’ Wood said.

‘‘It is an exciting time for football in New Zealand, with the launch of our new strategy focused on ensuring that this global game is accessible to all who want to be involved, both on and off the pitch.’’

New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell paid tribute to Wood.

‘‘Johanna has overseen an enormous period of growth and positive change over the past eight years, as well as providing stability in New Zealand’s biggest sport,’’ Pragnell said.

‘‘Her leadership and guidance have been key to major successes across the game and she has contributed at every level possible.

‘‘For that service, football in New Zealand is forever grateful.’’

Wood’s successor will be elected at the New Zealand Football congress on April 23.