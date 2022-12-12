United draws to lock in fourth place

It is official — Southern United rules the island.

The Dunedin-based United finished the leading team south of Wellington in the national league when it completed the season with a spirited 1-1 draw with Northern Rovers in Auckland on Saturday.

That result, and the cancellation of the Canterbury-Capital clash due to Covid, left Southern in fourth place on 20 points, one point clear of Canterbury.

It is a sort of minor premiership, given the three teams above Southern — all Auckland clubs that have been playing together all year, firstly in their local league then in the national competition — are so powerful, and that Southern had such limited time together this season.

Indeed, the significance of being the best of the rest was highlighted on Saturday when it was revealed that it was Rovers’ 41st game in 2022, and the Southern team, which is an aggregate of clubs, was playing just its 14th game.

Not that you would have known.

Southern — as it has done so often this season — took the game to its more fancied opponent.

And in another familiar sight, it showed immense heart to grab a late point.

The situation looked grim at Glenfield’s McFetridge Park as Southern was trailing 1-0 with five minutes to play and battling away with just 10 women as it had used the only two substitutes it had, and star forward Kennedy Bryant had left the field with a head knock.

Cometh the hour, cometh the woman.

Right back Toni Power, who has had a whale of a season, and will be graduating on Wednesday, stood over the free kick awarded for the incident that left Bryant shaken.

She absolutely leathered it, and the ball took a nasty deflection off a defender to rocket into the net.

Sharing the points was just reward for a Southern side that dominated large parts of the game.

Bryant had tried an audacious free kick from a mile out in the 64th minute — it did not miss by much — and, just before her injury, she nearly created some magic with a nifty turn and lofted pass to captain Rose Morton, whose first shot was saved before a second crack was blocked.

The first half had largely been a scrappy affair as Rovers, for whom this was a dead rubber, looked a tad listless and struggled with Southern’s physicality and energy.

Chelsea Whittaker looked the Southern player keenest to make a breakthrough, while Sarah Morton was called on to make a couple of timely defensive clearances.

A highlight of the first half was the sterling work from Southern left back Freya Partridge-Moore, who harried star Rovers winger Kelli Brown relentlessly.

Brown had the last laugh, however, as she gave the home side the lead in the 42nd minute with her 12th goal of the season.

Power was, perhaps harshly, ruled to have barged into Leanna Ryan in the box, and Brown calmly sent the penalty kick down the middle as Southern keeper Kate Hannay dived to her right.

In a preview of the final, Eastern Suburbs recovered from its loss to Southern the previous week to beat Western Springs 3-2.

Yesterday, Auckland United beat Central 2-1 thanks to an 89th-minute own goal.

The Suburbs-Springs final will be held at Mt Smart Stadium this Sunday.

National league

Final standings.–

P W D L GD Pts

Eastern Suburbs 14 12 0 2 +38 36

Western Springs 14 9 2 3 +26 29

Northern Rovers 14 7 4 3 +21 25

Southern United 14 5 5 4 -4 20

Canterbury United 13 6 1 6 0 19*

Auckland United 14 4 2 8 -5 14

Capital Football 13 3 2 8 -18 11*

Central Football 14 1 0 13 -58 3

* Canterbury-Capital game cancelled due to Covid

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz