University stages big comeback

Ben O'Farrell

University did not read the script in its Chatham Cup match in Wanaka on Saturday.

On a day when the four southern Cup games looked over at halftime, University pegged back a deficit to win 5-3.

Goals by Steve Pleskun on 15 minutes and Alex Plimmer four minutes later gave Wanaka a 2-0 lead. That became three when Pleskun scored with 30 minutes remaining to make it 3-0.

But the old adage of ``you are never more vulnerable when you have just scored'' came to haunt Wanaka.

Tom Durkin fired in a quick brace for University on 61 and 64 minutes, before Ben O'Farrell equalised with 74 minutes played.

Dom Scahill put the students ahead four minutes later and the game was safe when Blair Scoullar scored an own goal in the 90th minute.

A dominant first half laid the foundation for Roslyn Wakari to beat Dunedin Technical 4-1 at Tahuna Park.

Roslyn got off to a perfect start, Tennessee Kinghorn converting an opening-minute penalty.

It doubled its lead in the 29th minute when captain Luke Clissold headed in from a corner.

Moments later Kinghorn pounced to grab his second, when Tech goalkeeper Daniel Robinson spilled the ball in slippery conditions.

Tech rallied after the break and pulled a goal back on 62 minutes through Kalib Bouma.

However, comeback hopes were dashed five minutes later when captain Michael Neaverson received a second yellow card.

Clissold then made it 4-1 in the 73rd minute, before Tech finished with only nine players when George McCall received his marching orders with six minutes left.

Caversham had a comfortable 5-0 win over Queenstown.

Playing on the newly resurfaced Hancock Park for the first time, Caversham came out firing. Andrew Ridden played a through ball to Campbell Thompson, whose pinpoint cross found Ben Kiore.

He finished at the far post to put his side one up after five minutes.

Caversham doubled the score five minutes later when Thompson nutmegged a Queenstown defender and drilled the ball into the top right corner.

The third came when Kiore beat Queenstown keeper Daniel Bocatios to a through ball and slotted from out near the corner flag to lead 3-0 after 28 minutes.

In the second half Queenstown improved, but Tim Horner and Connor Neil nevertheless added two more for Caversham.

Mosgiel travelled to Timaru to play West End and made a perfect start when Riley Anderton scored from the kickoff.

Skipper Rory Findlay made it 2-0 on 13 minutes following a free kick into the box and his header beat keeper Connor Allnutt.

Allnutt went on to have an impressive game, denying Mosgiel on multiple occasions.

An unfortunate tangle between Allnutt and Connor Bourke saw Bourke score an own goal with 60 minutes played when Charlie Gruppelaar drove in a low cross.

Debutant Lewis Wall scored the fourth on 77 minutes, before Cam Anderson made it 5-0 with a last-minute penalty.

In the Kate Sheppard Cup, Kate Guildford, Chelsea Whittaker and Mikaela Hunt all scored goals as Dunedin Technical beat Otago University 3-0 at Logan Park.

Meanwhile Roslyn Wakari emerged victorious 4-3 on penalties, after finishing 2-2 with Green Island.

Kaitlyn Michelle scored twice for Green Island, while Sam Baldwin and Emma Black both scored for Roslyn Wakari.

- Neville Watson

