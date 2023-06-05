Wanaka tips Royals out of Chatham Cup

In the Chatham Cup the opportunities for a giant killing are not as great as in more illustrious overseas cup competitions.

However, when Dunedin City Royals from the National League travelled to take on Southern Premiership side Wanaka, the opportunity arose. The Royals did not take the lower league side lightly, as their match day squad was pretty much the same that triumphed over Cashmere Tech a few weeks earlier.

Wanaka upset the form book and beat the more fancied Royals 1-0, thanks to Dakota Brady’s first half injury-time winner.

Wanaka’s preparation was hampered by having three players pull out due to sickness and the Royals started strongly as they overloaded Wanaka’s defence and kept the wingers at bay. Goalkeeper Josh Shackleton made some great saves and solid defending from the back four meant Wanaka survived the waves of Royal pressure.

This gave Brady the opportunity to strike right before halftime, following a great bit of combination play around the box . The Royals continued to search for an equaliser and created chances but with a large crowd cheering on the home side, Wanaka withstood a hectic last 15 minutes where the Royals surrounded Wanaka’s goal, to record an upset victory.

Otago University also upset the form book with a comprehensive 4-0 victory at Memorial Park over host and league leader Mosgiel. The students got off to a dream start when Ben Thompson’s in-swinging corner deceived keeper Hamish Fikken. The lead was doubled on 32 minutes when a cross came back off the far post and Liam Reynolds was on hand to tap in the rebound. Striker Jacob Quinn made it 3-0 two minutes later and Jack Julian was on hand to volley home when the home side failed to clear on the stroke of halftime.

Green Island did enough to make sure its name is in the hat for the next round draw, with a 1-0 win over Queens Park in Invercargill.

Despite creating several chances in the first 20 minutes, Green Island could not find a way past Christopher Pearson, who pulled off some fabulous saves and the home side remained a threat on the break.

Green Island scored the only goal of the match in the 40th minute, following a turnover high up the pitch and Stefan Millidrag continued his recent goal scoring run with the winner .

Roslyn Wakari also travelled Invercargill to take on Thistle, which plays in the Donald Gray League. Thistle held out for 35 minutes until a Sam Cosgrove header at the far post from a corner opened the scoring and Nick Treadwell doubled the lead five minutes before the break.

Roslyn killed off the game and made sure there would be no further upsets in the round with three goals in a devastating eight-minute spell. Josh Lucas volleyed home a loose ball after a set piece, Nathan Wilkie scored at the near post and substitute Dom Madden rounded out the scoring on 81 minutes.

The next round of the Chatham Cup is scheduled for the weekend of June 17.

Each of the four remaining local sides — Wanaka, Roslyn, Green Island and University — will be drawn against another and the winners of those two matches will progress into a South Island-wide draw.

— Neville Watson