Wanaka in top 4 despite loss to Uni

A heavy loss has not denied Wanaka a spot in the Southern Premier League’s top four.

It was beaten 5-1 by Otago University on Saturday, but Queenstown’s 2-0 loss to Green Island ensured Wanaka retained its two-point buffer.

Both Green Island and University also finished in the top four, as well as Mosgiel.

Hosts Queenstown knew a win would give it a shot at finishing in the top four.

But Green Island maintained its 100% winning record for the season.

Despite that, Queenstown had a promising start, although injuries to Jan Kumar and Paul Rodwell allowed Green Island to work its way into the game.

Liam Carrington opened the scoring on halftime, flicking a header just over the line, the goal being awarded after a discussion among the officials.

Green Island continued to limit Queenstown’s chances and in the 84th minute Matt Brazier made the game safe, finishing after a cross from Matt Milton.

That softened the impact of Wanaka’s 5-1 home loss to University, although did take the Blair Davidson Trophy home.

Ben Stanley claimed a hat-trick, while Finn Rathbone added two, before Adam Hewson grabbed a late consolation goal for the hosts.

Mosgiel retained second spot with a 5-1 win over Dunedin Technical, despite losses of Cody Brook to Petone and Aidan Barbour-Ryan and Luke McKay to Selwyn.

Charlie Gruppelaar gave Mosgiel an eighth-minute lead, finishing after an exquisite through ball from Alex Cox.

A similar move allowed Matt Kelly to make it 2-0 after 34 minutes.

Rahan Ali made it 3-0 in the 53rd minute as Cam Anderson’s free kick struck the wall and rebounded, while Anderson chipped keeper Daniel Robinson to make it 4-0 two minutes later.

Tech’s Oliver Colloty was shown a straight red card for a mistimed challenge on Gruppelaar not long after.

But Tech lifted and Rhys Quarrell squeezed in a shot to pull one back, before Kelly scored again from the spot to make it five for Mosgiel.

At Ellis Park Roslyn Wakari absorbed Caversham’s possession and was dangerous on the counterattack to emerge 2-1 victors.

Connor Neil gave Caversham a lead in the 35th minute, but Nathan Wilkie equalised from the penalty spot just before halftime.

Josh Lucas scored the winner with six minutes left, heading in a corner to make it 2-1.

- Neville Watson

