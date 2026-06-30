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SUBSCRIBER
Who will win and why (spoiler alert: it’s coming home . . . )
And then there were four.
Royals hold off Selwyn for hard-fought win
Royals hold off Selwyn for hard-fought win
The Dunedin City Royals held on to claim a hard-fought three points at Logan Park on Saturday.
Argentina oust Switzerland in extra time, advance to semifinals
Argentina oust Switzerland in extra time, advance to semifinals
Defending champion Argentina defeated 10-man Switzerland 3-1 in the World Cup quarterfinals on a hot and humid Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
'We were lucky': Bellingham double guides England to semis
'We were lucky': Bellingham double guides England to semis
Jude Bellingham scored twice, including the extra-time winner, as England ground out a 2-1 victory over a battling Norway to reach the World Cup semis for a fourth time.
Magic Merino strikes again for Spain
Magic Merino strikes again for Spain
Super-sub Mikel Merino snatched another late winner for Spain to end Belgium's World Cup hopes.
France outclass Morocco to reach semi-finals
France outclass Morocco to reach semi-finals
France captain Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty but curled in a superb goal on the hour as France struck twice in six minutes to brush aside Morocco.
Messi inspires Argentina to comeback win over Egypt
Messi inspires Argentina to comeback win over Egypt
Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to a remarkable World Cup fightback as they came from two goals down to beat Egypt 3-2 in a dramatic last-16 game on Tuesday.
Ronaldo bids farewell after late Spanish winner
Ronaldo bids farewell after late Spanish winner
Spain broke through a stubborn Portugal defence in the 91st minute to earn a 1-0 win to take the former champions into the quarter-finals and bring the curtain down on Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup career.
US dumped out of World Cup after red card controversary
US dumped out of World Cup after red card controversary
The United States' World Cup dreams have come to a crashing halt in the last 16 against Belgium in a match overshadowed by FIFA's controversial decision to suspend US forward Folarin Balogun's ban.
FIFA defends suspending US striker's red card
FIFA defends suspending US striker's red card
The head of FIFA has defended world football's disciplinary process after President Donald Trump praised its decision to suspend a US player's red-card ban.
Bellingham double fires 10-man England into quarterfinals
Bellingham double fires 10-man England into quarterfinals
Ten-man England weathered a Mexico storm at the Azteca Stadium to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the third straight time with a rip-roaring 3-2 victory over the co-hosts today thanks to a...
Norway stun Brazil to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Norway stun Brazil to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Erling Haaland struck two late goals as Norway stunned record five-times champions Brazil 2-1 in the World Cup last 16 to send the Scandinavian team into the quarter-finals for the first time.
SUBSCRIBER
Dias dashes Royals’ Cup dreams
SUBSCRIBER
Dias dashes Royals’ Cup dreams
Margarida Dias drew the penalty and then delivered from the spot to end the Dunedin City Royals’ Kate Sheppard Cup dreams on Saturday.
Argentina edge Cape Verde late to make last 16
Argentina edge Cape Verde late to make last 16
Reigning champions Argentina were pushed to the brink by a Cape Verde side and needed an extra-time own goal to clinch a 3-2 victory and a place in the last 16 at the World Cup.
Egypt sink Australia on penalties at World Cup
Egypt sink Australia on penalties at World Cup
Egypt held their nerve to beat Australia 4-2 on penalties and secure their first World Cup knockout victory following a 1-1 draw after extra time in Texas.
Portugal sneak by Croatia in dramatic finish
Portugal sneak by Croatia in dramatic finish
Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first World Cup knockout stage goal of his career.
Spain scores three to cruise past Austria
Spain scores three to cruise past Austria
Spain put their World Cup rivals on notice with a dominant 3-0 win over Austria this morning thanks to a Mikel Oyarzabal double and another commanding defensive display to reach the last 16.
Kane's late double saves England against DR Congo
Kane's late double saves England against DR Congo
Harry Kane scored twice in the final 15 minutes as England battled back to overcome a dogged Democratic Republic of Congo 2-1.
Classy France sweep Sweden aside
Classy France sweep Sweden aside
France uncorked a Champagne performance to sweep Sweden aside 3-0 with a display of attacking verve and precision and book their place in the World Cup last 16.
Talisman Haaland fires Norway into last 16
Talisman Haaland fires Norway into last 16
With his team on the ropes and heading towards extra time, Norway's Erling Haaland burst to life to fire his side into the World Cup last 16.
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