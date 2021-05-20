Thursday, 20 May 2021

Win propels Liverpool into fourth

    1. Sport
    2. Football

    Liverpool celebrate its third goal in its win over Burnley this morning. Photo: Getty Images
    Liverpool celebrate its third goal in its win over Burnley this morning. Photo: Getty Images
    Liverpool moved into the Champions League qualifying spots after a 3-0 win at Burnley this morning took them above Leicester City.

    It took them into fourth place with one round of Premier League matches remaining.

    Roberto Firmino struck two minutes before halftime and a Nathaniel Phillips header made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute before a superb late strike from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain secured a fourth straight win.

    The victory moves Liverpool onto 66 points, ahead of fifth-placed Leicester on goal difference while Chelsea are third on 67 points.

    Burnley enjoyed the better of the first half but the visitors grabbed the lead when Sadio Mane fed Andy Robertson on the left and his low cross was expertly slotted home by Firmino.

    Phillips eased any lingering Liverpool nerves with a firm header at the back post from a Mane cross from the left before a fine individual effort from substitute Oxlade-Chamberlain wrapped up the win.

    Juergen Klopp's side face Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday while Chelsea are at Aston Villa and Leicester are at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

    Champions Manchester City and second-placed Manchester United have already secured Champions League qualification.

    Reuters
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter