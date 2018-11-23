Woodward loving highs of keeping

Southern United goalkeeper Jordan Woodward at Logan Park yesterday. Photo: Linda Robertson

Jordan Woodward knows all too well that few positions in sports are harder than that of a football goalkeeper.

It is a grind reaching the ranks of regular game time and, once you achieve that, your mistakes are there for the world to see.

But those challenges come with some big rewards, something she also knows well.

The Southern United goalkeeper is enjoying her first season starting in the national women’s league.

That comes after three years as a back-up at the Mainland Pride — which yielded one game — and a year at college in the United States.

While she learned plenty in her years at Canterbury, it was special to now see the dividends of grinding away.

"Coming back from the States and playing over there I started every game," Woodward (20) said.

"The levels are so similar, it gave me the experience I needed to feel comfortable playing down here.

"Being in the mix for the last four or five years, it’s really rewarding to come back and actually be able to play.

"I’m pretty happy with my performance throughout the season as well, which is even more rewarding.

"You put in so many hours and so much hard work. To finally see that recognised is special and I hope it’s just the start."

Woodward moved south from Christchurch to study for a double degree in neuroscience and politics at the University of Otago.

That came via a year in the US, where she was the starting goalkeeper at division one university Grambling State in Northern Louisiana.It had been a great experience and she loved both the football and the very different lifestyle.

However, a change in family circumstances and the inability to work to help pay her living costs in the US were major factors in her returning.

While she would loved to have stayed, she was enjoying her time in Dunedin.

Some of the saves she has made have no doubt helped with that.

Being a keeper could be tough and the lows required plenty of mental strength.

However, the highs were why she stuck with it.

"You fall in love with moments of being a goalkeeper.

"The big saves, it’s such a rewarding feeling. I think that’s why every goalkeeper does it."

She will be hoping for more of those in the side’s match against WaiBOP on Sunday.

The venue for that game is yet to be confirmed — rain having left Dunedin’s grounds waterlogged this week.

While the team is out of playoff contention, it has three games left and was looking for a big performance.

Woodward said it had been tough at times that the results had not matched the team’s performances.

However, other sides were no longer seeing Southern as a pushover and she was glad to have continued helping the side earn that respect.