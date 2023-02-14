Gold for freestyle skiers Harrington, Harrold in Aspen

Luca Harrington (18), of Wanaka, yesterday made it a double gold for New Zealand at the Aspen Freeski Slopestyle Open, backing up Luke Harrold’s halfpipe gold from Sunday at the same event.

The Aspen Open is part of the Revolution Tour, a series of North American Cups and the level directly below the top-tier World Cup.

Harrington put down a phenomenal slopestyle run yesterday, finishing 10 points clear of his nearest competitor.

Competition yesterday was held on the Aspen X Games Slopestyle course, Harrington saying "it was awesome to use that world-class course".

"I was really proud of the back-to-back right double 1440 and left double 1260 I landed on the shark fins," he said.

Harrington’s result was the second gold medal and third medal for the Kiwi team in as many days in Aspen.

On Sunday, 14-year-old Harrold, from Lake Hawea, put down an incredible run the 22-foot super pipe to win the Aspen Freeski Halfpipe Open. Luca Harrington’s older brother, Ben (21), finished third.

Harrold had a highly technical run with four different direction double-cork rotations, including back-to-back switch alley-oop double-cork 900s at the top of his run.

At the same event, Ruby Star Andrews (18), of Queenstown, qualified in top spot for the final of the women’s freeski slopestyle, finishing fourth in the final.

Meanwhile, in Calgary, Canada, yesterday, Tiarn Collins (23), of Queenstown, competed in the FIS Snowboard Slopestyle World Cup finals, finishing 10th.

The majority of the Kiwi park and pipe team will now head to Europe for their final preparations for the Freeski and Snowboard Park and Pipe World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, later this month.