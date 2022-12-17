72 holes for Otago Cancer Society

Photo: Gregor Richardson

Golfing buddies (from left) John McIntee, Duncan Croudis, Rob Pile and Dan Hofmann, all of Dunedin, take a short break during their Longest Day Golf Challenge.

The group played 72 holes at the Otago Golf Club yesterday to raise funds for the Otago Cancer Society.

Mr Croudis said "we’ll be feeling pretty sore tomorrow" after the marathon event.

They are among many golfers around the region who will participate in the Longest Day Golf Challenge during December and January.

Cancer Society marketing and fundraising manager Jonet Warhurst said the challenge was a great way to support the Cancer Society while testing golfing skill and endurance.

"Players tee off at sunrise and play through to sunset, making the most of daylight on the longest days of the year."

Every dollar raised goes towards cancer care, education and awareness programmes, and cancer research.