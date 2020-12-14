Anstiss in select group after third win on tour

James Anstiss

James Anstiss joined an elite group at Mount Maunganui yesterday.

The Queenstown player became one of just three players to claim three wins on the Charles Tour with victory in the Mount Open.

He shot 19-under-par to claim a two-stroke win from from Daniel Hillier.

After shooting rounds of 68 and 64 on the first two days, he edged ahead on Saturday.

In blustery conditions he shot a round of 69, taking him to 15-under and one shot ahead of Hillier.

He extended that lead by another shot yesterday, firing a 4-under 68 to hold on to the leading spot.

Three early birdies were offset by two bogeys on the seventh and eighth.

However, he responded with three more birdies, before a key birdie on the 15th was followed by a bogey from Hillier on the 16th.

Anstiss was thrilled to get the job done.

“This is an awesome feeling," he said.

"It’s never easy to win a golf tournament and I had a real battle on my hands with Dan [Hillier] and Kit [Bittle].

“Dan put it on me early. I think he had the lead through the first six or seven holes and I just kept pressing.

"I made a couple of really good saves along with some key birdies late in the back nine and managed to get over the line."