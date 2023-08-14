Bombers to face Devils after win

The Otago Bombers have locked in top spot in the Metropolitan senior A pennant series and will face a niggly match-up against the St Clair Devils at Balmacewen.

Duncan Croudis. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The St Clair Saints secured a date with Chisholm Links at St Clair after the round robin ended on Saturday.

The Bombers beat Island Park 4.5-1.5 in eerily calm conditions at Waldronville but had to finish strongly.

Middle-order players Duncan Croudis and Callum Judkins secured easy wins to lead the way for the visitors before Brandon Hodgson added a third win over Brent Butler at No 1.

Park greenkeeper Michael Minty finished with an unbeaten season over a brave Ricky Stewart in 17 holes before Luke Murdoch came from behind to beat Jarden Hammond to secure victory.

Park No5 Richard Olsen added a half for the visitors after chipping in on the 18th against Ben Patston.

At St Clair, the Devils appear to be peaking nicely with a solid 4-2 win over the third-placed Chisholm Links.

Steve Hitchcox (Devils) joined Minty as the only unbeaten players over a substantial number of games, defeating Blair Liffiton 6/5.

Big wins to Phil Bungard, Jake Bleach and Callum White proved too much for Chisholm, while Mackenzie Gibson grabbed a win for the Links at No 6 — as did Mike Weastell, who again has been the Links’ best player this season.

At Balmacewen, the B52s finished in fifth place after a narrow win over Taieri Lakes.

Otago selector Andrew Hobbs earned the first win for the B52s before Jarrod Mitchell equalised over Isaac Hobbs.

Ryan Rosevear gave Taieri a sniff when he beat Seb Kyle, before Will McLauchlan and George Prendergast sealed at least a half for the B52s.

Mat Weir (B52s) halved with Tayne Derriman after winning the last two holes to give the B52s the win.

— Michael Minty