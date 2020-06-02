Bombers in front after double round of pennants

The Otago Bombers and Island Park remain unbeaten but are split by St Clair after a double round of the metropolitan pennants over the weekend.

Chisholm Links missed the weekend due to player unavailability and will play the games at a later date.

Conditions were idyllic on the Taieri on Saturday as Island Park looked to end a run of drawn results.

The host was in the box seat for much of the contest with No5 Mike Wray being the only Park player ahead at the turn but Ryan Rosevear tightened the screws and eventually won the contest and the first game for Taieri.

The match came down to the final group and Taieri No1 Hayden Robertson always looked in control over Matt Tautari but an unusual switch to the wedge on the putting green enabled Tautari to reel off a sub-par back nine to clinch the match with a birdie on the last for a 3-3 result.

St Clair, looking for its first win of the series, hosted the Otago B52s who were playing their first game away from home. The match was a tight affair with five nail-biting matches finishing on the last hole.

The final match between Joseph Hancock and Tom Lee was all square at the 18th.

Hancock holed out from under 2m while Lee’s putt of just over 1m went astray, handing the Corstorphine club its first win of the series 3.5-2.5.

On Sunday, both Otago teams hosted St Clair and Island Park in benign conditions.

With the match against Chisholm Links postponed, the Bombers came into their match fresh.

Again with a strong line-up, the home side was always in front, Ben Patston putting his feet up early with a comfortable win in 11 holes.

Wins to Nick Borren, Brandon Hodgson and John McIntee put the icing on the cake. The only joy for St Clair came in the form of a win for captain Matt Crawford and a come-from-behind half for unbeaten Kade Haley Broderick.

Island Park took on the B52s and Island again ended with a 3-3 result. The Waldronville club has halved all its matches so far.

Next week the Bombers host Island Park, Taieri hosts the B52s and Chisholm Links is at home to St Clair.

- Michael Minty